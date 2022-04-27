OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. OLO has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

