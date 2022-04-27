Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 1,651.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OCPNY remained flat at $$18.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,814. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

