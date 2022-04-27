Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 6,269.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCA. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,525,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,102,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,287,000.

Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,258. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

