OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
