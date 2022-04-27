OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.