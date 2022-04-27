Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

