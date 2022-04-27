Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.17.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

