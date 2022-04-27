Oppenheimer Comments on Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

