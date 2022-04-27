Oppenheimer Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $157.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.
NYSE COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
