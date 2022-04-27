Oppenheimer Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $157.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

NYSE COF opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.12. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

