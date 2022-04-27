Oppenheimer Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $307.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.63.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.