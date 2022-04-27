Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIST. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

