Oppenheimer Weighs in on Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

MOTS opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.