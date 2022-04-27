Oppenheimer Weighs in on Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
MOTS opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
