Oppenheimer Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

NBIX opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.