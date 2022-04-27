OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OppFi stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

OppFi stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

