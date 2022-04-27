OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.89 million, a P/E ratio of 356.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

