OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

