OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
