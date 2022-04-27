Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

