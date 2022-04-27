Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 572.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

