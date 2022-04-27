Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

