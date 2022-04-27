Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.51.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.