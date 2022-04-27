Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.63 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OBNK stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

