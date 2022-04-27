Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OEC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 480,789 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 368,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $10,268,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.