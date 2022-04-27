Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONL opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.