Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ONL opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $32.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
