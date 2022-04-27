Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.40. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

