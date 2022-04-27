Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $747.50.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

