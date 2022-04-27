OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $985.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

