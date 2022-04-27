Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. 21,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

