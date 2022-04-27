Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.53.

OSK stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

