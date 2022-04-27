Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.