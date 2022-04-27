Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 22,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.