Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.