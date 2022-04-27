Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OM opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,094. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Outset Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Outset Medical by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on OM. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

