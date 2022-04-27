Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OC traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 38,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,030. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $6,449,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

