Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.