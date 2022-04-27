Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of OYST opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.