Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

