Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,744,000 after acquiring an additional 309,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

