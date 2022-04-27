Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of PKG opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

