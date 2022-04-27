Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTVE stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

