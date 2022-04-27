Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PALI stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 146,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.