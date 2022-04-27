Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays reduced their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $115,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,255,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $11,386,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.