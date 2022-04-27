Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

