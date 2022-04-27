Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares in the company, valued at $123,158,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,162,221 shares of company stock worth $16,890,061 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Par Pacific by 183.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

