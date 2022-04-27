Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

