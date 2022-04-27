Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.73. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

