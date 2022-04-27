Parsons (PSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parsons stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

