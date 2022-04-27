Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
