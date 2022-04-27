Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

