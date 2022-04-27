Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Featured Articles
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.