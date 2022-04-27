Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

