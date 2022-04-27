Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

