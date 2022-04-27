Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

