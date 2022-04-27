PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 425.43 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 41.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

