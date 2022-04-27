PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 425.43 and a beta of 0.35.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
