PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,998,469. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 763.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

